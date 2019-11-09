Bright Stars 0-1 SC Villa

Sports Club Villa continued with the rich vein of form, winning narrowly against Bright Stars 1-0 at the Bombo Barracks play ground on Saturday.

Left back Derrick Ndahiro netted the only goal of the game.

Ndahiro’s goal arrived 18 minutes into the match and they held onto the lead to win the game.

The match winner (Ndahiro) was also named man of the match, winning himself a plaque and cash worth Shs 100,000.

Since falling 1-0 to newcomers Kyetume on match day one, SC Villa has not lost a game yet.

This was SC Villa’s sixth in 12 matches as they dislodged Onduparaka again into the third place on 23 points, four and seven behind Bul and leaders Vipers SC respectively.

Onduparaka had earlier gone third on the same points as Villa’s following their 7-1 demolition of Kyetume on Friday.

Bright Stars continue to find a footing as they seat just a place out of relegation with only 10 points.