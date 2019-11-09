Tanzania premier league side Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) have relieved Ugandan legend Jackson Mayanja of his duties.

The move comes after a series of bad result including the loss on Friday.

“The management of KMC would like to inform the media that they have parted ways with coach JM,” read part of the letter released to the press on Saturday morning.

“The decision has come after the bad results,” it added.

“We have mutually agreed with the coach to come to this decision. We thank him for the time spent with us and wish him the best.

KMC have played eight games so far in the division, won just two drawn as many and lost four in the process.

Mayanja, who joined the team after guiding Kyetume FC to the Uganda Premier League last season leaves the club in 16th position on a 20-team table.