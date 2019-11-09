AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B): Sunday 17th November 2019

Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Discounted Tickets: Shs. 15,000 per ticket)

*On Market from Friday 8th – Tuesday 12th November 2019

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) released the discounted tickets for the Uganda Cranes versus Malawi Flames AFCON 2021 qualification group B game.

The discounted tickets will cost 15,000/= each and have already hit the market.

FUFA Communications Director Ahmed Hussein confirmed the latest development

In a bid to drive more support and fans to the stadium, FUFA has given a 25% discount on each Early Bird ticket at 15,000/= and will be on market for five days only. With the theme 366 Back to Namboole with Cranes spreading like bush fire, we would like the fans to enjoy this discount Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director

The early bird tickets will be withdrawn from the market on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

The tickets will be sold at FUFA House. However FUFA is also working hand in hand with Airtel so that the fans can be bale to purchase these tickets using Airtel Money.

Before Uganda Cranes play Malawi at Namboole Stadium, the team will fly to Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso for the first match away in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.