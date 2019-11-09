Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2019 (Namutima)

Saturday , 9 th November 2019

, 9 November 2019 North East Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

Katakwi Play Ground (4:00 PM)

Uganda Cranes second assistant coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as well as two Wakiso Giants players (Hassan Ssenyonjo and Viane Ssekajugo) have joined the national team in Soroti on Saturday morning ahead of the North East region tour.

Mbabazi joined the team from Arua after seeing his club Onduparaka register a massive 7-1 Uganda Premier League victory over visiting Kyetume at the Green Light Stadium on Friday.

Ssekajugo and Ssenyonjo were part of the Wakiso Giants team that beat Busoga United 2-1 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on the same day with Ssekajugo among the scorers.

The arrival of Ssekajugo and Ssenyonjo brings the total number of players in camp to 18.

Only 16 players had traveled from Kampala on Friday morning.

The team had a stop over at Soroti Hotel where they also held a recovery training session for body relaxation, ball work and stretching drills.

The delegation will depart from Soroti Hotel at 1 PM for Katakwi district where the match against the North East region will be staged.

The tour is part of the preparation for Uganda Cranes in the two upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Uganda travels to Burkina Faso on Tuesday, 12th November 2019 ahead of the opening AFCON 2021 group B qualifier that will be staged on the next day (Wednesday, 13th November)

Then on Sunday, 17th November 2019, Uganda Cranes will host Malawi at the Mandela National Stadium.

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Airtel and Nile Breweries under the Nile Special brand.

The Delegation to Katawi:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC) Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC)

Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC) Left Backs : Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC) Central Defenders : Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

: Halid Lwalilwa (Vipers SC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC) Holding Midfielders: Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC)

Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC) Creative Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants) Forwards: Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants)

Officials:

Head coach: Johnathan McKinstry

1st Assistant coach: Abdallah Mubiru

2nd Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeepers’ coach: Fred Kajoba

Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpenje

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

FUFA Marketing Director: Esther Musoke

Media Officer: Bosco Omario