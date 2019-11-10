Wakiso Giants interim coach Steven Bengo has hailed the management of the club for the trust in him to steer the club in the difficult times.

The former player at the club was handed the interim coaching job after mutually agreeing to party ways with Kefa Kisala last week.

Bengo has been in charge for two games winning one and losing as many so far and could be left to finish the first round before a permanent coach is announced.

“I want to thank the management for the support and trust to take over the team in such a difficult time,” said Bengo.

“I thank the players and technical staff as well the fans who give us support.

The ex-Ugandan international, one of the most technically gifted players of his generation officially retired from the beautiful game two months ago.