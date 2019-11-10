The first round of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League is hitting the final bend and the matchday 13 was full of thrilling action and goals from the six games that were played on Friday and Saturday.

Wakiso Giants under caretaker manager Steven Bengo returned to winning ways, KCCA FC needed to dig deep to see off Police FC, Onduparaka FC registered the biggest win this season by outwitting Kyetume FC while SC Villa extended their good run.

Joel Muyita brings you players that put up good displays on matchday 13 and deserve a slot in the best XI.

Match Day 13 Results

Wakiso Giants FC 2-1 Busoga United

Onduparaka FC 7-1 Kyetume FC

BUL FC 3-0 Mbarara City FC

KCCA FC 3-2 Police FC

Tooro United FC 1-1 Proline FC

Bright Stars FC 0-1 SC Villa

Goalkeeper: Sanon Mulabi (BUL FC)

Credit to BUL FC manager because he has been able to play all the three goalkeepers this season. Eric Kibowa, Abdul Kimera and Sanon Mulabi have all featured for the Jinja based outfit.

His last appearance in goal for BUL FC against Kyetume FC saw him save a penalty and against Mbarara City FC, he kept the team in the game before Musa Esenu happened.

Mbarara City FC got chances at goal but Mulabi stood tall to deny them and in the end managed to keep a clean sheet.

He gets into matchday 13 team ahead of SC Villa’s Saidi Keni who also managed to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win against Bright Stars FC.

Right Back: James Begisa (Proline FC)

He helped Proline FC salvage a point against Tooro United FC in Fort Portal scoring the equaliser. Besides the goal, Begisa had a good altogether.

Muwadda Kateregga of Wakiso Giants also deserves a mention for his display against Wakiso Giants FC.

Left Back: Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)

Whereas he doesn’t play as an outright left-back nowadays, for purposes of accommodating him in the team, Ndahiro will take this slot ahead of Wakiso’s Simon Namwanja who set up Viane Ssekajugo for his 5th goal of the season.

Centre Back: Asuman Harishe (SC Villa)

You would always bank on Harishe’s experience at the back and that is what he adds to the SC Villa team.

SC Villa fought hard to secure maximum points against Bright Stars FC and Joseph Jjanjali was a threat to their defence but Harishe stool tall to keep him at bay.

Centre Back: Musa Walangalira (BUL FC)

Another experienced centre back in the league and has continued to be a key pillar for BUL FC.

Musa Walangalira put up yet another good performance to thwart attacks from Mbarara City FC.

Holding Midfield: Godfrey Akol Dada (BUL FC)

Akol is an unsung hero not only at BUL FC but the league at large. Even when he was still at Busoga United FC, the lanky midfielder did not get plaudits.

He took charge of proceedings in the midfield and always ignited attacks for BUL FC against Mbarara City FC.

Central Midfield: Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants FC)

He was important as Wakiso Giants FC recovered from a goal down to defeat Busoga United FC and return to winning ways.

Provided calmness, won possession and orchestrated the attacks given his ability to pass with relative ease.

His attempt ricocheted off the woodwork before Karim Ndugwa pounce on the rebound for the winner.

Attacking Midfield: Jackson Nunda (KCCA FC)

When Jackson Nunda chooses to play, he is hard to tame. Against Police FC, he was in the right mood and helped KCCA FC to see off a resilient Police FC side scoring a brace and was close to grabbing a hat trick but goalkeeper Davies Mutebi denied him from the spot.

Nunda walked away with the man of the match accolade.

Forward: Musa Esenu (BUL FC)

Special credit to BUL FC head coach for giving trust to Musa Esenu who had failed to make the cut at KCCA FC. Robert Mukongtya and Richard Wandyaka also fall in this category after a failed spell at URA FC but the trio has been important in BUL’s good start this season.

Against Mbarara City FC, Esenu took matters into his own hands scoring three goals to take his tally to six, only two behind leading scorer Fahad Bayo.

Forward: Jamal Malish (Onduparaka FC)

Malish came off the bench to replace Caesar Okhuti in the first half and little did he know he was destined to writing history.,

He became the first player to score a hat trick for Onduparaka FC and also the first to do so at Green Light stadium in the league.

Besides scoring a treble, he also added two assists as Onduparaka FC obliterated Kyetume FC.

Forward: Vitalis Tabu (Onduparaka FC)

Just like Malish, Vitalis Tabu also came off the bench and had a big impact in the victory.

The former SC Villa and URA FC winger was involved in four of the seven goals, assisting on three occasions and scored from the spot.

Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi (Onduparaka FC)

Honourable Mentions: Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Simon Namwanja (Wakiso Giants FC), Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka FC), Erisa Ssekisambu (KCCA FC), Godfrey Lwesibwa (Tooro United FC)