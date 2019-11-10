2019 University Football League:

Final: St Lawrence University 1-2 Uganda Christian University (UCU)

Third place: Bugema University 3 (3) – 3 (2) Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi

Uganda Christian University (UCU) are the champions of the 2019 University Football League (UFL).

The Mukono based institution smiled to their first ever title following a well worked out 2-1 victory over St Lawrence University at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Fast paced forward Ezra Kaye Kizito struck a brace that inspired UCU to their maiden championship.

Kizito, a left footed striker scored in either halves with the opener coming as early as the fifth minute.

The second goal, a decent chip over goalkeeper Musa Gita was well worked out with fellow forward James Jerome Ssemambo, in the 50th minute.

UCU goalkeeper and captain Derrick Emmanuel Were was at his best with excellent command and often thwart goal scoring opportunities from St Lawrence University by dangerman Ibrahim “Owen” Kasule and Tito Ssematimba.

St Lawrence University eventually pulled back a goal through Misi Ssemugera but it was rather too late to make an impact.

Gallant defending by UCU earned them the deserved victory on the red letter sunny evening at Lugogo.

UCU earned Shs 4,000,000 as prize money with a trophy and gold medals.

The losing finalists were rewarded with Shs 3,000,000 and silver medals.

Meanwhile, the third place slot was earned by Bugema University.

Bugema recovered from down to draw 3 all with Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi before post match penalties were called to decide the winner, Bugema triumphing 3-2.

State minister of Sports Charles Bakabulindi was the chief guest.

Team Sheets:

Uganda Christian University (UCU):

Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K, Captain), Vincent Adriko, David Addala, Sharif Lubega, Gerald Mayombwe, Francis Jurua, Ronald Gagganga, Brian Ade, Emmanuel Anguzu, Muzeifa Barigye, Eric Wadribo, James Jerome Semambo, Joseph Kakembo, Fred Atuherwa, Hannington Ampeire, Anthony Male, Rodgers Kukundakwe, Ezra Kaye Kizito

St Lawrence University:

Francis Kanzira, Saddam Semaganda, Faruk Ssemukutu, Jerima Anyama, Herbert Onyango, Missi Ssemugera, Colline Sseruwu, Ali Bayo, Mark Nsubuga, Ibrahim Kasule, John Luyobya, Baziri Nkongwe, Umaru Kayemba, Tito Ssematimba, George Kiryowa, Bruno Bunyaga, Isaaya Sabiiti, Musa Gita

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelangat

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth Official: William Oloya