Futsal Super League 2019 – 2020:

Monday, November 11, 2019 (Match Day 3 Fixtures):

Park Vs Mengo City – 6:30 PM

Aidenal Entebbe Vs Intercity Busega – 7:45 PM

Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 9:00 PM

*At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala (All three games cost 5000/=)

The 2019 – 2020 Futsal Super League returns with match day three on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala.

Kisubi based Aidenal Entebbe seek for the first victory of the season when they take on Busega Intercity at 7:45 PM.

Aidenal Entebbe has lost their first two games of the season and sit bottom of the table.

Eric Kisuze, head coach at Aidenal Entebbe will work towards attaining the maximum points on the evening, and has the belief that the dream is achievable.

“We have prepared well and all the players are physically and mentally set for the game” Kisuze noted.

The first game on the evening will see Park entertain Mengo City at 6:30 PM.

Table leaders Park is eyeing for the third win in three games. Park triumphed 4-3 over Kisenyi. Umar Ssebuliba and Hussein Dahir were both on target for Kisenyi.

Iddi Babu scored for Park.

The final game on the evening will be a contest between Kabowa and Kisenyi, kicking off at 9 PM.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Match day 2 Results:

Kabowa 6-2 Aidenal Entebbe

Aidenal Entebbe InterCity Busega 3-2 Mengo City

Mengo City Kisenyi 3-4 Park

