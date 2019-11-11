Elgon Group: Katwe United Vs Paidha Black Angels

*At StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4:30 PM)

The FUFA Big League returns to the fold with one game in the Elgon group as newcomers Katwe United entertains Paidha Black Angels at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Monday, November 11, 2019.

The game had been earlier scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday, 10th November 2019 but was pushed ahead of the University Football League climax.

Coming to this particular game proper, Katwe United and Paidha Black Angels are both fighting for survival, having registered a couple of unconvincing results in the previous matches.

Katwe United, now coached by Allan Kivewala Kabonge has lost their four previous games; at home against Doves All Stars, away to Bukedea Town Council, MYDA and home against Kiboga Young.

In fact, Katwe United lies bottom on the 9 team table standings with just four points fetched from the six games played.

On the other hand, Paidha Black Angels who are coached by care taker Robert “Kaka”Kakanga has also struggled to find a footing.

Paidha Black Angles fell to Richard Makumbi’s Kiboga Young, Saviours and lately MYDA.

The Blacks as they are christened have picked seven points from six matches and they are currently fifth on the table standings.

Katwe United’s midfielder Billy Nkata crestfallen after a loss against Kiboga Young at Lugogo last week John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports

Key actors:

Katwe United head coach Kabonge, the man who succeeded Hassan Mubiru, will be in the spotlight.

First things first, Kabonge is yet to win a match at Katwe United with four losses in four outings.

Against Paidha Black Angels, he will be battling a side that he has previously guided and in fact led to promotion, to the Uganda Premier League.

Kabonge will face a colleague in Kakanga as the two young tacticians share a great deal in common right from their budding days in Mityana, through to Entebbe.

“We are set to face Katwe United. We came in earlier and trained at Lugogo for about an hour on Sunday” Kakanga, who succedded the suspended Pinto Tamale Kiwanuka testified.

For the players, Katwe United will still be without suspended goalkeeper Eric Dhaira.

But, in skipper Regan Sadat Mukwaya, they have a natural leader. Mukwaya will combine with Billy Nkata and Paddy Tebusweke to seek for a positive result before their home fans.

Paidha Black Angels traveled without talisman Dickens Okwir but in experienced Patrick Arua, the Blacks will assemble a formidable side ready to compete.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier football division in Uganda from which only three clubs are promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

FUFA Big League Results for Sunday, 10th November 2019:

Rwenzori Group:

Water 1-2 Kitara

Kitara UPDF 2-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Elgon Group: