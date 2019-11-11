Robert Odongkara’s AC Horoya of Guinea have sacked their Didier Gomes de Rosa after failing to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The Guinean champions have reached the quarter finals of the competition in the last two seasons but failed to reach the competition’s money brackets this edition.

Instead, they eliminated Kenya’s Bandari to reach the Caf Confederation Group stages, the second tier club competition on the continent.

“As you just have learnt, we held a meeting during which we decided to fire the coach Gomes Da Rosa,” the President of Horoya, Soufian Souare told the club website.

“When he came, he was asked to take us to semi-final of the Champions League but despite the investments he could not do it.

“We were not happy with his work because we saw the deterioration of our game. We were not satisfied with the results,” he added.

Horoya invested in transfers and among others lured Odongkara to the team from Ethiopia’s St. George.

At the moment, Horoya are second in the Guinea top division behind leaders CI Kamsar.

With a permanent announcement for a new coach pending, Sekou Soumah and Issiaga Fadiga have been put in charge of the team in a caretaker.