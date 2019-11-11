FUFA Big League 2019-20 | Monday Results

Elgon Group:

Katwe United 1-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kiboga Young 1-1 Light SS

Rwenzori Elgon:

Kansai Plascon 2-0 Nyamityobora

There is a crisis at Katwe United Football Club!

In five consecutive games, the “Tulibanyiivu” baptized entity is yet to see joy of victory since the opening day slim 1-0 win over Light SS and the away one all draw with Lira based Saviours in Masindi.

The latest pitfall was that 2-1 home loss to West Nile based Paidha Black Angels at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Katwe United had an upper hand in the first half, even managing to find the back of the net through talisman Allan Tebusweke but the effort was disallowed for off-side.

In the second stanza, Paidha Black Angels fought back gallantly.

Fanihas Obai scored the opener in the 58th minute, finishing with a simple tap off winger Living Kabon’s well-laid ball from the left flank.

A thunderous bullet shot from Kabon crowned the day on the stroke of full time.

Tebusweke pulled a goal back for Katwe United in the 7th minute of added time for the consolation.

Paidha Black Angels picked their third victory of the season, getting to 10 points on the log.

Katwe United suffered their fifth loss in as many matches.

Allan Kabonge’s side remains bottom lagged with just four points.

Whereas Kabonge declined an interview with the media moments after the game, Paidha Black Angels’ Leo Adraa was grateful for the players for the collective display to get the maximum points.

“We worked as one unit and managed to achieve the results. We also had the belief that we could pull off a decent result away from home. I am so happy for my players and the technical team plus the fans who cheered us” Adraa disclosed.

Meanwhile, the other Elgon group game played in Eastern Uganda between Kiboga Young and Light SS ended one goal apiece at the SanSiro Stadium in Mbale.

Brian Olega scored a late equalizer to neutralize Light S.S’ first half opener from Simon Odeke.

In the Rwenzori group, Kansai Plascon out-witted 10 man Nyamityobora 2-0 at the Bombo Military Stadium.

Robert Ssentongo Junior scored a brace for the Painters to grant new coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza a winning start at Kansai Plascon.

Three clubs shall be promoted by the close of business for the FUFA Big League in May 2020.

Results for Sunday, 10th November 2019:

Rwenzori Group:

Water 1-2 Kitara

UPDF 2-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Elgon Group: