AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

13 th November 2019: Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Uganda Cranes pacy winger Abdul Lumala arrived in the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou on Sunday evening.

Lumala, currently playing at Egyptian side Pyramids Football Club became the first player to set foot in Burkina Faso and was received by FUFA official Paul Mukatabala, the advance party chief.

The winger will be joined by other foreign based players on Monday while a large bulk of players fly with a chartered flight (aboard Uganda Airlines) to Burkina Faso on Monday evening.

The players who will fly directly to Burkina Faso include the captain and first choice goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Denis Awany, Michael Azira, Farouk Miya, William Kizito Luwagga, Patrick Henry Kaddu and the Swedish based on form striker Alexis Bbakka.

Uganda Cranes take on Burkina Faso at the 35,000 seater Stade du 4 Août 1983 facility in Ouagadougou city on Wednesday, 13th November 2019.

The team is expected to have a single training session before flying out of the country.

Uganda Cranes will then host Malawi Flames on 17th November 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland)

Left Backs: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Central Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)

