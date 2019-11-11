BUL FC forward Robert Mukongotya and Vipers SC manager Edward Golola have on Monday been named Uganda Premier League player and coach for the month of October.

This was confirmed on Monday in a function held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

Mukongotya who has rejuvenated himself since joining BUL FC from URA FC beat off competition from Vipers SC striker Fahad Bayo to win the coveted award.

The robust forward scored four goals in October including a goal of the season contender against KCCA FC. He was named man of the match in three of the five games BUL FC played last month.

The other goals for Mukongotya came against Tooro United FC and Maroons FC (brace).

Bayo who was the best player in September also scored four goals coming against Express FC (brace), Proline FC and Kyetume FC.

In the coaches’ category, Golola who won 5 of the 7 games Vipers SC played last month came ahead of Peter Onen and Abbey Bogere Kikomeko of BUL FC and Busoga United FC respectively.

Vipers SC games in October

SC Villa 0-0 Vipers SC

Police FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Vipers SC 1-0 Proline FC

Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC

Kyetume FC 1-2 Vipers SC

Onduparaka FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Busoga United FC 0-1 Vipers SC

Mukongotya thanked sponsors Pilsner for rewarding hard work and believes this will motivate him to work harder.

“I thank the sponsors for this award and recognizing our efforts as players. I believe we have achieved this as a team and I dedicate this award to my teammates and coaches. This will definitely motivate me to work harder.”

On the other hand, Golola lauded his players and the coaching staff at Vipers SC for the perfect start the team has had so far, remaining the only unbeaten side in the league.

“It has not been about individual effort but rather consorted efforts from the players to the entire coaching team. We have worked as one unit and that has helped us to start the season.”

Mukongotya and Golola on top of the plaques walked away with a cash prize of one million shillings each.