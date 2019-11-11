Tuesday November 12, 2019

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

If there is any team in the league that has Vipers’ numbers, it’s URA SC.

Ahead of the two sides’ meeting at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, URA boosts of a better record with 12 wins against the Venoms’ 5 and the rest stalemates.

On top of that, URA remains the only side to have left Kitende unscathed in their past two visits.

However, they face a better side in the Venoms who are table leaders and remain the only unbeaten side in the division dropping points in only three games.

Coach Edward Golola also feels now is the right time for his side to face their bogey opponents as they target to keep momentum.

“We face them at the right time and am confident we can make this happen,” Golola told the club website.

“We are in the final bend of the first round and it’s also the most important part of our year, so this game will not be like any other for us. We have to win it to stay focused,” he added.

But Golola and Vipers must do the job minus their two best players in Fahad Bayo, the league leading marksman and skipper Halid Lwaliwa who are with the national team.

In their absence, Geoffrey Wasswa and Daniel Sserunkuma as well as Tito Okello hold the key to unlock the tax collectors who will have former Venom James Alitho between the sticks.

URA are not in the best form but will build on their hard fought win over Police last week.

They have quality in Brian Majwega, Shafik Kagimu and on form Joachim Ojera who are capable of stinging the Venoms in front of their own fans.