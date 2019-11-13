AFCON 2021 qualifiers (Group B)

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda

At Stade 4 Aout 1983, Ouagadougou

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named familiar faces in the team to face Burkina Faso on Wednesday night.

Denis Onyango, the team captain starts in goal.

Bevis Mugabi and Joseph Ochaya are at right and left back positions respectively.

Timothy Awany shall partner Murushid Jjuuko in central defence.

It is a compacted midfield that has Mike Azira, Khalid Aucho, Abdul Lumala and Faruku Miya.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Patrick Kaddu lead the quest for goals.

Starting XI

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awany, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Abdul Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu

Subs

Robert Odongkara (GK),Charles Lukwago (GK), Nico Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Hassan Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa,Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Alexis Bakka, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo & Allan Okello