Police 4-0 Tooro United

Police ended a three match losing streak by extending Tooro United’s with a comfortable 4-0 victory at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Samson Andrew Kigozi scored a brace with Ben Ocen and Musa Kizito scoring one each.

Kigozi, returning from a two match suspension put the Cops in the lead after thirty one minutes.

Ocen doubled the lead two minutes to half time with his sixth goal of the season.

It was a similar story after the break with Kigozi scoring again in the 80th and six minutes to the final whistle, substitute Kizito put the icing on the cake with his first goal of the season.

The Cops are now on 8 points with two games left in the first round but remain second from bottom while Tooro United are six points better in 12th.