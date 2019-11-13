Home Football Live: Uganda Premier League – Match Day 14 Continuation Football Live: Uganda Premier League – Match Day 14 Continuation By David Isabirye - November 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Tooro United Football Club media manager resigns Football Burkina Faso Vs Uganda: Cranes seek positive start to AFCON 2021 Qualifiers Football Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka: Okwalinga inspires Ankole Lions LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Uganda Premier League – Match Day 14 Continuation November 13, 2019