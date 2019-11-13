Uganda Premier League (Match day 14) – Wednesday Results:

SC Villa 1-1 BUL

Police 4-0 Tooro United

Express 1-3 Express

Sports Club Villa rallied from a goal down to pick a point off a resilient BUL side during a one all draw during match day 14 of the Uganda Premier League at the Bombo Military Stadium on Wednesday.

After putting several goal scoring opportunities to waste, BUL gallantly fought to take the lead when Richard Wandyaka tapped home a well delivered corner kick by Robert Mukogotya in the 74th minute.

The joy was however short lived as a largely impressive David “Colgate” Owori scored the equalizer two minutes out-jumping all the BUL defenders to nod home Nicholas Kabonge’s corner-kick.

Moments later, Owori arrived late at the back post, failing to tap home their would be winner.

Before the goals arrived, it was BUL who had the better chances to score but James Otim did not carry the goal scoring boots on a wet surface following earlier rain drizzles in the day.

On three occasions in the opening stanza, the pacy winger was denied by SC Villa goalkeeper Keni Saidi including a one against one incident after 20 minutes.

In the second half, Mukogotya’s distant free-kick got a heavy deflection for a corner-kick that he swing in to find Wandyaka who tapped home the opener.

Owori, who had a lively game throughout the match jumped highest to nod home past young goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi with a timely response.

SC Villa missed smiling home with maximum points when Owori was late at the back post to connect Kabonge’s laid ball from the right wing.

BUL’s Mukogotya as well as the SC Villa duo of Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Amir Kakomo were cautioned by referee Rajab Bakasambe.

Coached by Peter Onen, BUL now has 28 points and thus closed gap to leaders Vipers who lead with 33 points.

The Jinja based side has however played 14 games to Vipers 13.

On the other hand, Edward Kaziba’s SC Villa gets to 24 points from 13 matches.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asumani Harishe (Captain), David Owori, Ambrose Kirya, Nicholas Kabonge, Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Kalyowa (Fahad), Faizo Muwawu (Alex Emmanuel Wasswa)

Subs Not Used: Samuel Kivumbi, Godfrey Nsubuga, Albert Mugisa

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Denis Okot Oola (Captain), Allan Munaaba, Walter Ochola, Musa Walangalira, Godfrey Akol, James Otim (Sadam Masereka), Charles Sebutinde (Jimmy Kulaba), Musa Esenu, Richard Wandyaka, Robert Mukongotya

Subs Not Used: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Wilson Makulo, Martin Aprem, Thomas Kabaale, Farouk Banga

Pilsner Man of the match: David Owori (SC Villa)