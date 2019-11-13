Troubles at Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football Club are not bound to end soon.

The latest grey area at the Fort Portal based club is the resignation of the media manager Shaban “Benteke” Lubega.

Lubega tendered in his resignation on Tuesday, 12th November 2019 citing difficult working conditions.

“I am resigning as the Tooro United Football Club media officer with immediate effect. I will however be available for advise when the services are needed. Thank you Tooro United FC.

Best of luck” Lubega wrote to the club director Spelito Ssesanga.

Lubega has served as Tooro United FC media manager for two months since replacing Isa Nsereko Musoke.

The untimely departure of Lubega follows the earlier resignation of head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa and the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moses Tusiime.

Bbosa cited arrears of three unpaid months in salaries and allowances.

Tusiime, on the other hand, too cited unpalatable working conditions at the club.

Efforts to talk to the club top management remained futile as they none could be readily available for a comment.

For starters, Tooro United changed management when the previous director Smart Obed sold off the majority shares to city businessman Spelito Ssesanga.

Meanwhile, Tooro United will take on Police on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 during the Uganda Premier League.

Currently, Tooro United is 12th on the 16 team log with 14 points off 13 games played.