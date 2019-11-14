AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

The Malawi National Football team has departed the Hastings Kamuzu Banda International Airport for Entebbe, Uganda on Thursday evening.

The team, christened as the “Flames” will play against Uganda Cranes at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Sunday, 17th November 2019 in an AFCON group B qualifier.

Malawi approaches the game with high spirits since they are top of the group having won 1-0 over Sudan in their opener on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates’ forward Gabadihno Mhango, scorer of the lone strike against South Sudan is also part of the team traveling for the Uganda Cranes clash.

Other strikers on the team include Richard Mbulu, Hassan Kajoke and Robin Ngalande.

The traveling team to Uganda has two goalkeepers in William Thole and Brighton Munthali.

There are six defenders; Lucky Malata, Gomezgani Chirwa, Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi, Nickson Nyasulu and Trevour Kalema.

Long serving team skipper John Banda leads the biggest bulk of midfielders on the team.

Others are; Idana Chimwemwe, Chester Yamikani, Gerald Phiri Jnr, Peter Banda, Melcium Mhone, Kaira Chimango, Chirwa Chikoti and another Banda entity in Peter.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes returned from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Thursday morning before checking in at Kabira Country Resort in Ntinda, Kampala.

Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: William Thole, Brighton Munthali

Defenders: Lucky Malata, Gomezgani Chirwa, Peter Cholopi, Stanley Sanudi, Nickson Nyasulu, Trevour Kalema

Midfielders: Idana Chimwemwe, Chester Yamikani, Gerald Phiri Jnr, John Banda (Captain), Peter Banda, Melcium Mhone, Kaira Chimango, Chikoti Chirwa

Strikers: Gabadihno Mhango, Richard Mbulu, Hassan Kajoke, Robin Ngalande