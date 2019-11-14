Friday November 15, 2019

Bombo Barracks stadium, 1pm

Two relegation candidates in Bright Stars and Police clash in a lunch time kick off at Bombo with either targeting all points to improve their chances of survival.

Bright Stars have won just once this season and lie 14th on the 16-team table with 10 points and their day’s opponents are a place and two points below.

Coming into the game, Police, the day’s visitors won 4-0 against Tooro United and assistant coach John Luyinda ‘Ayala’ hope they build on that.

“Our biggest problem has been converting chances but we did well against Tooro United and hope we build on that,” he said.

Bright Stars were narrow losers against Proline 2-1 on Tuesday but will fancy their chances against the Cops.

In the previous 12 league meetings, there have been three wins for Police, 2 for Bright Stars and the rest draws.

A win for the Cops will see them exchange positions with Muhammad Kisekka’s side but all remain in the red zone.