Friday November 15, 2019

Bombo Barracks – 4.30pm

URA coach Sam Ssimbwa has revealed two of his best players could be out when they host Busoga United at Bombo on Friday.

Defender Paul Mbowa and attacking midfielder Joachim Ojera are shockingly doubtful due to documentation although the two have been playing for the club since the season started.

“We are up to the task and am sure we shall win the game,” said Ssimbwa. “But we have a problem with our best two players Mbowa (defence) and Ojera (offensive) are barred from playing tomorrow due to the unsorted documents,” he added.

“But the rest are available and will do the good job save for Daniel Isiagi (malaria) who is also out.”

Despite the four time champions being hosts, the game will be played at neutral Bombo venue but Ssimbwa isn’t bothered.

“Of course it doesn’t give us an advantage but we cant use that as an excuse,” he stated.

URA are 10th on the 16-team table with 14 points while Busoga United, who have lost two and drawn once in their last three games lie 8th on the table with two points more.