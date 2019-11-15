Airtel FUFA Awards 2019:

Saturday, 14th December – Speke Resort Munyonyo

The short list for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the 2019 Airtel FUFA Awards has been further trimmed to five players per gender – male and female.

Initially 12 per group, the nominees have been further trimmed to five players apiece.

Vipers Sports Club midfielder Allan Kayiwa, KCCA’s duo of Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza, Proline’s Bright Anukani as well as URA’s captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu are the top five in the male category.

Female Catergory:

The female catergory has the UCU Lady Cardinals duo of Hasifa Nassuna and Shadia Nankya, Fauzia Najjemba of Kampala Queens, Kawempe Muslims’ Juliet Nalukenge and Lady Doves’ goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro.

Photo Credit: Eric Onchiri Hasifa Nasuna (left) vies for ball possession against a Kenyan player

John Batanudde Shadia Nankya, 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup top scorer

Shockingly, last year’s female MVP Ruth Aturo, a goalkeeper with UCU Lady Cardinals did not make the five players.

The five are expected to be trimmed to three from whom the winner will be determined come December 14th at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

The event is organized by Federation of Uganda Football Associations and proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

Top five Male Nominees:

• Allan Kayiwa – Vipers

• Allan Okello – KCCA

• Bright Anukani – Proline

• Mustafa Kizza – KCCA

• Kagimu Kuchi Shafik – URA FC

Top five Female Nominees:

• Hasifa Nassuna – UCU Lady Cardinals

• Shadia Nankya – UCU Lady Cardinals

• Fauzia Najjemba – Kampala Queens

• Juliet Nalukenge – Kawempe Muslim

• Daisy Nakaziro – Lady Doves