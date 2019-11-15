Saturday November 16, 2019

Kabaka Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 4pm

Bul FC have an opportunity to trim gap on log leaders Vipers if they pick a routine win over visiting Proline at Kabaka Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Hamis Tibita in action against Proline at Lugogo.

The ‘Money Team’, second on the log with 28 points come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with SC Villa while Proline are at the base of the table with only four points.

Besides, Proline’s away form in the top division leaves a lot to be desired as they have won just once in over twenty league games on the road.

The hosts will hope forwards Denis Otim, Robert Mukongotya and Deogratious Ojok are in fine form on the afternoon.

For Proline, all hope will be in Bright Anukani, Edirisa Lubega and Hakim Kiwanuka to steer them to first away victory at Bul FC.