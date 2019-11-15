Busoga Province head coach Charles Lukula Ayiekho has named a strong provisional team that will play in the quarter finals of the FUFA Drum tournament.

The squad has a couple of foreign based players as the team skipper Isaac Isinde who is based in India and a couple of Kenya Premier and Nation Wide league players.

Swaziland based midfielder Yunus Sibira is also on the team as well as Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Khalid Aucho who turns out in Egypt.

The rest of the players ply their trade within Uganda with a lion’s share of them in the Uganda Premier League, regional leagues and Masaza.

Busoga Province Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Sanon Mulabi (BUL), Muhammad Didi (Western Stima), Michael Nantamu (Tooro United), Mathias Muwanga (Express), Amir Nalugoda (Bulemezi)

Defenders: Jimmy Kulaba (BUL), Bakali Magunda (Gaddafi), Aggrey Madoi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Munabba (Bul), Isaac Isinde (India), Junior Mukisa (Nairobi Stema), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Wilson Makuro (Bul), Stephen Kagoda (Kyetume), Shafiq Kakeeto (Busoga United)

Midfielders: Yunus Sibira (Swaziland), Daniel Shabena (Express), George Kasonko (Busoga United), Hashim Ssempala (Tusker, Kenya), Deo Isejja (Kyetume), David Bagoole (Busoga United), Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United), Ibrahim Mugulusi (Busoga United), Richard Wandyaka (Bul), Khalid Aucho (Egypt), Vincent Zziwa (Buikwe Red Stars), Jeromy Kirya (Busoga United)

Forwards: Patrick Crespo Asiku (Nairobi Stima), Hamis Tibita (Bul), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Anthony Mayanja (Busoga United), Braize Nkolo (Gaddafi), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Emma Mwesigwa (Kyadondo), Laban Tibita (Maroons), Ibrahim Kizindula (Kyetume), Isaac Wagoina (Iganga)