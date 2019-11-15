Uganda Cranes legend Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja maintains he is the Technical Director (TD) at newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club.

The head coach slot at Kyetume is currently being occupied by David Katono Mutono on interim basis.

For starters, Mutono took over after the sacking of George “Best” Nsiimbe following unconvincing results.

But, Mayanja, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports on Friday maintains his role at the Nakisunga based club is that of the T.D contrary to media reports that he has taken over as head coach.

I AM STILL THE TECHNICAL DIRECTOR AT KYETUME FOOTBALL CLUB AND NOT AS HEAD COACH AS MOST PEOPLE ARE SAYING. THERE IS A DISTINCT LINE BETWEEN A TECHNICAL DIRECTOR AND A HEAD COACH. Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja, Kyetume FC Technical Center

Now back in the country after a brief spell at Tanzanian top tier side KMC, Mayanja has been Technical Director since guiding the club to top flight last May when he worked with Allan Kabonge Kivewala as assistant coach.

Mayanja’s experience emits loud volume having played for the national team (Uganda Cranes) for a long time, featured at KCCA and played professionally in Egypt at Al Masry and Tunisia’s Esperance De Tunis.

Kyetume will complete the first round with an away trip against Mbarara City on Friday, 15th November 2019.