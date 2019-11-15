Uganda Premier League Match Day 14 Results

Express FC 1-3 KCCA FC

Vipers SC 1-0 URA FC

Kyetume FC 0-3 Wakiso Giants FC

Busoga United FC 1-1 Maroons FC

Police FC 4-0 Tooro United

Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka FC

Proline FC 2-1 Bright Stars FC

SC Villa 1-1 BUL FC

Matchday 14 of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League saw all the 16 teams in action and there was at least a goal scored in each of the eight games played.

Vipers SC extended their unbeaten run this season, Wakiso Giants FC registered their first win on the road, Mbarara City FC, Proline FC and Police FC finally returned to winning ways.

Joel Muyita brings you the Best XI for matchday 14 comprised of players that he thinks were outstanding.

Goalkeeper: Saidi Keni (SC Villa)

BUL FC had the better chances especially in the opening stages and could have taken an early lead but Saidi Keni’s presence in goal was important for the Jogoos.

Despite BUL FC being wasteful, Keni denied James Otim who had gone through on goal and attempted to lobe him.

He starts ahead of Vipers SC second choice who kept a clean sheet against URA FC when Fabien Mutombora was away due to national team duty.

Muwadda Kateregga (Wakiso Giants FC)

One of the players that have improved this season. He has managed to keep his place in the starting XI for the Purple Sharks for most of the games and was in good shape against Kyetume FC.

Despite not being perfect going forward, Muwadda is hard to beat and kept his position against the Slaughters.

He gets ahead of SC Villa’s Ibrahim Kibumba, another player who has redeemed himself since joining the Blue family from Police FC.

Left Back: Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Another man of the match performance from the youngster. He pocked Joackim Ojera all day and was good in both keeping his position plus offering support whenever Vipers SC surged forward.

Musitafa Kizza too had a good game against Express FC, taming Frank Ssenyondo and as well setting up Sadat Anaku for KCCA FC first goal.

Centre Back: Swaib Mudde (Wakiso Giants FC)

A player that has spent much time on the fringes but in the previous games, he has gotten playing and not disappointed.

He put up a man of the match performance as Wakiso Giants FC secured their first win on the road, a 3-0 win against Kyetume FC in Bombo.

Centre Back: John Revita (KCCA FC)

On the day when his centre back partner Samuel Kato did not have a good game, Revita stood tall to play well against his former employers.

He often went into duels with gangly forward Frank Kalanda came out victorious.

Holding Midfield: Gift Ali (KCCA FC)

Arguably his best game this season. Gift Ali was in good form, patrolling the midfield and igniting KCCA FC attacks on the day.

He made several interceptions and won back possession whenever KCCA FC lost the ball.

Central Midfield: David Owori (SC Villa)

Owori takes the blame for the goal SC Villa conceded but he resorted parity by heading home, two minutes after they had conceded.

The industrious and versatile player had a man of the match performance in the one-all draw between SC Villa and BUL FC.

Central Midfield: Solomon Okwalinga (Mbarara City FC)

Mbarara City FC finally returned to winning ways after going six games without a win.

Solomon Okwlainga was very instrumental in the win getting onto the score sheet as Brian Ssenyondo took charge of the Ankole Lions for the second stint as caretaker manager.

Forward: Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC)

One of the best performers this season. Mukwala has greatly improved from being bench material at Vipers SC to becoming a dependable player at Maroons FC.

He scored against Busoga United FC to take his goal tally to seven his season, one behind leading striker Fahad Bayo.

Forward: Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC)

The Proline FC fast winger was man of the match in the one-all draw against Tooro United FC and went ahead to replicate the same performance as Proline FC defeated Bright Stars FC.

Forward: Andrew Kigozi (Police FC)

Straight from serving a two-match suspension, Andrew Kigozi returned in fine shape to bag a brace as the Cops bagged a comfortable 4-0 win against troubled Tooro United FC.

Coach: John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda – Police FC

Honourable mentions

Derrick Ochan (Vipers SC), Erisa Ssekisambu (KCCA FC), Julius Mutyaba (URA FC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Robert Mukongotya (BUL FC), Enock Ibrahim Kibumba (SC Villa)