Uganda Premier League (Friday, November 15, 2019 Results):

Mbarara City 2-0 Kyetume

Kyetume URA 0-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Bright Stars 0-1 Police

Mbarara City Football Club interim head coach Brian Ssenyondo’s fairytale at the club continued upon his second home coming with yet another 2-0 home victory over Uganda Premier League newbies Kyetume at the Kakyeka Stadium on a chilly Friday.

Two second half goals in the final 20 minutes of the physical duel won the maximum points for the home side, a deserved win, albeit slim and hard fought, but well celebrated by the passionate home fans.

Denis Lubowa drilled the ball into his own net off Ibrahim Orit’s teasing corner kick in the 70th minute of the slippery match following the afternoon downpour in Western Uganda.

Orit then pounced home the second and winning goal in the second minute of added time for the maximum points.

This was the second victory for interim coach Ssenyondo who replaced veteran tactician Paul “Latest” Nkata a couple of days ago.

Mbarara City had gritted their teeth to pip visiting Onduparaka 2-1 three days ago in Mbarara with Solomon Okwalinga’s brace.

By and large, Mbarara City has now won four games in the 14 matches played thus far, accumulating 16 points and a drastic rise to 9th on the 16 team log.

Kyetume, being handled by another interim entity in David Katono Mutono, suffered their 8th loss, getting displaced to 10th with 16 points.

In the earlier game played at Bombo Military Stadium, Police out-witted Bright Stars 1-0 with Ben Ocen’s first half penalty before URA and Busoga United played to a goal-less draw at the same venue.

The league returns on Saturday with the mother of all battles when KCCA hosts the table leaders Vipers at Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Soulymane Bamba, Pistis Barenge, Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Solomon Okwalinga, Gadafi Gadihno, Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Muhamed Ssekeba (G.K), Huud, Siraje Musindo, Kabuye, Raymond Onyai, Brian, Adriko

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Philemon Lutaaya, Benon Tahomera, Jonathan Mugabi, Rahmatah Kagimu, Steven Kagoda, Ibrahim Ceaser Kazindula, Cephas Kambugu, Vincent Kayizzi, Baker Buyala, Sharif Saaka

Subs: Sowed Salim (G.K), Robert Ssentongo, Shiko Wani, Denis Lubowa, Deo Isejja, Charles Musoke, Noel Nasasira

Team officials:

Head coach : David Mutono Katono

: David Mutono Katono Assistant coach : Jimmy Kintu

: Jimmy Kintu Assistant Team Doctor: Vincent Tomusange

Match Officials: