Bright Stars 0-1 Police

Ben Ocen first half penalty handed Police FC a successive victory as they edged miserable Bright Stars 1-0 at Bombo.

The Cops number 10 scored after Andrew Kagwa handled in the area in the 24th minute.

Abdallah Mubiru’s charges came into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over Tooro United and a rare successive win sees the Cops exchange positions with Bright Stars on the log.

With 14 games played, the 2005 league champions are now third from bottom with 11 points while Bright Stars are now 15th on the 16-team table with 8 points.

Bright Stars end the first round with one win and seven draws.

Police still have a game to play against Proline FC which is yet to be rescheduled.