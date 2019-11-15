URA 0-0 Busoga United

URA coach Sam Ssimbwa couldn’t hide his disappointment after his side drew goalless with Busoga United in Bombo.

The outspoken gaffer feels his side was undone by refereeing decisions that saw a goal disallowed and a penalty appeal turned down.

“I have nothing to talk,” said Ssimbwa after the game. “We should have won the game,” he added.

“We got a very good ball and it was disallowed. We should have had a penalty and maybe a send-off, he (referee) refused.”

“They (officials) come knowing URA should draw or lose the game. This is what I should I say. I have to say this. What are we going to do if we are scoring genuine goals and they are cancelled and what do I have to tell the boys.

URA had a penalty appeal waved when Shafik Kagimu appeared to be brought down in the area by the goalkeeper.

Asked whether there is a deliberate mission to frustrate him, the URA boss said it’s not about him but the club.

“I believe so but it’s not personal but it’s about URA as a club.

URA have now drawn six of their twelve league games and sit 11th on the log with 15 points.

Busoga United, winless in five successive games in which they lost three are 8th with 18 points in 15 games.