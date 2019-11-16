Uganda Premier League (Saturday Results):

Tooro United 1-2 Express

BUL 0-0 Proline

KCCA 1-0 Vipers

Maroons 2-2 Wakiso Giants

Dissan Galiwango scored twice to inspire Express to a 2-1 victory on the road away to Tooro United in the Uganda Premier League at the St. Paul Seminary grounds in Fort Portal on Saturday.

Willy Kavuma scored a first half penalty on the half hour mark, netting from the spot to give Tooro United the lead.

Galiwango then took the matters into his own hands, finding the back of the net twice, to take his personal tally to six goals this term.

Tooro United, under Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna has struggled to find a footing since that magical 1-0 win over the reigning champions KCCA in October.

They managed to beat Mbarara City 1-0 in Fort Portal days after suffering a 3-0 loss to Onduparaka in Arua, a game where Richard Wasswa Bbosa announced his resignation from the club.

Galiwango was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding performance on the evening.

George Ssimwogerere’s Express is now 9th on the log with 17 points fetched from 14 games.

Express visits URA FC on 23rd November 2019 to climax the first round.

Tooro United suffered their 9th loss of the season, the most defeats by a single club in the league this season.

They remain on 14 points having completed the first round.

Meanwhile, KCCA halted Vipers’ unbeaten record in the league this season with a 1-0 victory at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Muzamiru Mutyaba scored the decider, coming in the 31st minute.

Elsewhere, BUL played to a non-scoring draw with Proline as Maroons recovered from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point with Wakiso Giants during the 2 all draw at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The league will return on Monday, 18th November 2019 with a single match as Onduparaka hosts Sports Club Villa at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI :

Chrispus Kusiime (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Issa Mubiru, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Muzeeyi Lumu, Willy Kavuma, Yaffesi Mubiru, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Mike Kawooya.

Express FC XI :

Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Dissan Galiwango, Muhammad Yiga, Frank Kalanda, Dennis Serukwaya, Martin Kizza, Lawrence Kigonya, Shafick Avemah, Andrew Kiwanuka, Frank Ssenyondo, David Kakeeto