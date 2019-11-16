Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola sang praises of their title rivals KCCA FC after the latter won the closely contested affair on Saturday in Lugogo.

Muzamiru Mutyaba’s goal in the first half turned out to be the decisive moment as Vipers SC unbeaten run this season came to an end.

Golola was quick to concede they lost against a good team and hopes his charges will bounce back in their next fixture.

“We have lost against a good team. Losing this game doesn’t bother us, we shall keep focused and determined in our next games. We respected them so much in the first half and that in the end cost even when improved in the second half, we failed to get a breakthrough.”

Asked if the absence of Fahad Bayo and skipper Halid Lwaliwa affected them, Golola rushed to dismiss the excuse and indicated he has depth in the squad.

“They (Bayo and Lwaliwa) are important players but I do not think we should say, we lost because we did not have them. I have a good squad with all the players capable of delivering.”

Vipers SC remained top of the table on 33 points despite the loss while KCCA FC moved to 4th place on 23 points but with four games in hand.