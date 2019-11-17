Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored for Cranes as they won 2-0 at home to Malawi on Sunday afternoon.

The win puts the Cranes on four points and top of Group A but how did the individual players perform on the day.

Kawowo Sports Ismael Kiyonga rates Jonathan McKinstry’s soldiers.

Denis Onyango 6.5: He had little to deal with besides the save to deny Gabadinho Mhango but provided leadership from the back.

Nicholas Wadada 6.0: He defended well but offensively, his crosses were wanting.

Joseph Ochaya 6.5: He was defensively astute and the few times he went forward, his deliveries could have yielded an assist.

Bevis Mugabi 5.0: Deployed at his preffered centre back position and rarely put a foot wrong although the pace and trickery of Yamikani Chemster.

Murushid Jjuuko 5.0: He was calm and collected at the heart of defence until he was hauled off after suffering an injury.

Khalid Aucho 5.5: He combined well with Mike Azira in the centre of the pack but later suffered an injury that saw him replaced by Taddeo Lwanga.

Mike Azira 7.5: He dictated play with his long and short range passes and did make the Cranes tick. Arguably, the Man of the Match.

Luwagga Kizito 5.5: He started slow but improved as the Cranes gained grip on the game. He created a beautiful chance for Miya which the latter missed before he was replaced by Allan Okello.

Farouk Miya 4.0: His effort and energy was on show but failed to replicate his club form.

Fahad Bayo 6.0: He scored a centre forward’s goal with calmness and composure to make up for his missed opportunities in the first half.

Emmanuel Okwi 6.0: He opened the scoring with a good goal and he tracked back to defend when Cranes attacked.

Substitutes

Timothy Denis Awany 5.0: Surprisingly left out of the starting eleven but came on for injured Jjuuko and did well.

Allan Okello 5.0: A nervous debut for the young lad but rarely troubled the experienced Malawi defence.

Taddeo Lwanga 5.0: Replaced injured Aucho and did well.