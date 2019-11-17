Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored for Cranes as they won 2-0 at home to Malawi on Sunday afternoon.
The win puts the Cranes on four points and top of Group A but how did the individual players perform on the day.
Kawowo Sports Ismael Kiyonga rates Jonathan McKinstry’s soldiers.
Denis Onyango 6.5: He had little to deal with besides the save to deny Gabadinho Mhango but provided leadership from the back.
Nicholas Wadada 6.0: He defended well but offensively, his crosses were wanting.
Joseph Ochaya 6.5: He was defensively astute and the few times he went forward, his deliveries could have yielded an assist.
Bevis Mugabi 5.0: Deployed at his preffered centre back position and rarely put a foot wrong although the pace and trickery of Yamikani Chemster.
Murushid Jjuuko 5.0: He was calm and collected at the heart of defence until he was hauled off after suffering an injury.
Khalid Aucho 5.5: He combined well with Mike Azira in the centre of the pack but later suffered an injury that saw him replaced by Taddeo Lwanga.
Mike Azira 7.5: He dictated play with his long and short range passes and did make the Cranes tick. Arguably, the Man of the Match.
Luwagga Kizito 5.5: He started slow but improved as the Cranes gained grip on the game. He created a beautiful chance for Miya which the latter missed before he was replaced by Allan Okello.
Farouk Miya 4.0: His effort and energy was on show but failed to replicate his club form.
Fahad Bayo 6.0: He scored a centre forward’s goal with calmness and composure to make up for his missed opportunities in the first half.
Emmanuel Okwi 6.0: He opened the scoring with a good goal and he tracked back to defend when Cranes attacked.
Substitutes
Timothy Denis Awany 5.0: Surprisingly left out of the starting eleven but came on for injured Jjuuko and did well.
Allan Okello 5.0: A nervous debut for the young lad but rarely troubled the experienced Malawi defence.
Taddeo Lwanga 5.0: Replaced injured Aucho and did well.