Uganda Cranes defeated Malawi 2-0 on Sunday at Mandela National Stadium to extend their good start in the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Fahad Aziz Bayo scored a goal in each half for the Cranes to win and make it four points in two games.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you a statistical report of the game between the Uganda Cranes and the Malawi Flames.

Fouls

Uganda Cranes committed 15 fouls in the game with six coming in the first stanza while the nine came in the second half.

For Malawi, they committed 11 fouls, six coming in the first half.

Corners

There were only four corners registered in the entire game with the Cranes winning three while Malawi got only one corner kick.

Offside

Malawi’s striker Richard Mbulu was caught offside on two occasions.

Uganda on the other hand, had three off sides, two against Fahad Bayo and the other against Emmanuel Okwi.

Shots on target

The game had minimal scoring opportunities with both Uganda and Malawi accounting for five attempts in total.

Malawi had only two shots on target. Mbulu actually got the first shot on target in the game coming in the 24th minute but his feeble shot was easily picked by Dennis Onyango.

The other shot on target for the visitors came in the 52nd minute when stocky forward shooting direct at Onyango when he went through on goal.

Uganda on the other hand, had three shots on target with two converted by Bayo and Okwi. The other attempt fell to Okwi in the second half but his strike was too easy for Malawi goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Statistics in brief