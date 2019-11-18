Uganda Premier League:

Onduparaka 1-3 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa humbled Onduparaka 3-1 in the Uganda Premier League at the Green Light Stadium during a rare Monday game played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Emmanuel Kalyowa headed home the first goal off left back Derrick Ndahiiro as early as the 6th minute.

Faizo Muwawu then doubled the goal advantage with a splendid finish off Emmanuel Kalyowa’s cross from the right wing.

Julius Malingumu missed from an open header on 17 minutes off Jeriga Atendele’s cross from the right wing.

Rajab Kakooza missed from close range after being set up by former SC Villa player Abdul Malick Vitalis Tabu after 24 minutes.

Onduparaka defender Richard Ayiko got cautioned by referee George Olemu for a foul on Emmanuel Kalyowa.

SC Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni was at his best parrying for a corner kick a curling free-kick by the Catarpillars’ Gadafi Wahabu with ten minutes to climax of the first half.

Midfielder Lincoln Mukisa got cautioned for unsporting conduct as the second half resumed.

Muwawu missed doubling his personal tally when he poked the ball onto the post 10 minutes into the final stanza.

Striker Julius Malingumu netted the consolation for the home team after combining well with second half substitute Joel Jangeyambe.

Malingumu’s left footed shot into the roof of the net beat SC Villa goalkeeper Saidii Keni from an acute angle.

With 12 minutes to play, Muwawu was rested for Fahad Badilo.

At the same time, Onduparaka withdrew Rajab Kakooza for youngster Abdul Noor Lukwata.

SC Villa made the final change when Brian Nsubuga came on for Lincoln Mukisa on the stroke of full time.

Subsistute Badiro then wrapped up the scoring business with the third goal on the 90th minute mark after Ramadhan Dudu’s short back pass intended to goalkeeper Wasswa was intercepted.

Nsubuga earned a booking for a late tackle on Vitalis Tabu.

SC Villa, without their head coach Edward Kaziba attained their 8th victory in 14 matches, staying in third place with 27 points, two shy of second placed BUL (29 points).

Onduparaka suffered their 6th loss of the campaign, staying in fourth place with 23 points.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Ramadhan Dudu, Richard Ayiko, Ibrahim Faizul, Gadafi Wahab, Rajab Kakooza, Vitalis Tabu, Jamal Malish, Julius Malingumu

Subs: Yunus Baker (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Denis Andama, Gibson Adinho, Joel Jangeyambe, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Bashir Adinan

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Halishe Asuman, Lincoln Mukisa, David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya, Faizul Muwawu, Nicholas Kabonge

Subs: Sam Kivumbi (G.K), Brian Nsubuga, Charles Lwanga, Albert Mugisa, Fahad Badiro, Benson Muhindo, Hood Kakooza

Match Officials: