Uganda Premier League (Monday, 18th November 2019):

Onduparaka Vs SC Villa

At the Green Light Stadium, Arua (4 PM)

When West Nile based entity Onduparaka entertains Sports Club Villa in Arua on Monday, November 18, 2019, there are several talking points to report home about.

First things first, victory for either side will be important to settle in third place as they close down on the two clubs ahead – leaders Vipers (34 points) and second placed BUL (28 points).

Coming to Monday’s only game in the league, Sports Club Villa is third with 24 points from 13 matches and Onduparaka are a point less in fourth having playing 14 matches.

The game is expected to draw a mammoth crowd and the due attention because it is the only match on the menu.

For a reason or another, the main attention will be dwelled upon Catarpillars’ goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa and left winger Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu.

Wasswa is a former goalkeeper at SC Villa and since he departed to West Nile, he has been the talisman and architect of their solid performances with eight clean sheets to his name.

A shy person off the field of play, Wasswa is unfazed by the fact that he will be facing his former club.

I am focused and never under any pressure because I regard the Onduparaka – Villa game like any other game I have played. There is no pressure whatsoever. Yusuf Wasswa, Onduparaka Goalkeeper

Tabu is yet another player who was adored and cherished but by the Jogoos to the brim, but has since crossed over to Onduparaka.

On form Jamal Malish, Julius Malingumu, Samson Ceaser Okhuti, skipper Gadafi Gadihno, Rashid Okocha among others will all be important players for Onduparaka in this home contest.

Head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, fresh from Uganda Cranes duty where he is assistant to Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry will liaise with his assistants Sadiq Ssempigi and Simeon Massa to formulate a formidable winning line up.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Charles Mbabazi on the touchline in Arua during a previous game

The Jogoos who recently played to a one all home draw with BUL at Bombo Military Stadium will set their eyes onto players as captain Asuman Harishe, Ibrahim Kibumba, Moses Kiggundu, Derrick Ndahiiro, Ambrose Kirya, Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Emmanuel Kalyowa and robust forward Faizo Muwawu for inspiration away from home, on an intimidating playground.

SC Villa will get a boost that experienced left back Yayo Lutimba is back from suspension and made the trip.

However, the Jogoos under Ibrahim Kirya (in absence of header coach Edward Kaziba) will still miss young defender Garvin Kizito Mugweri who is still writing his UACE examinations at St Mary’s SS, Kitende.

Kaziba traveled with the Uganda Crested Cranes team to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup where he is first assistant to Faridah Bulega.

The game in Arua is expected to be a cracker of sorts as fans across the divide are keen to witness adrenaline moving action for the entire duration of the match.