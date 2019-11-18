There was a big applause from the fans that were at Mandela National Stadium on Sunday when Uganda Cranes head coach John McKinstry brought on youngster Allan Okello to hand him his debut for the senior national team.

Okello who is a fans’ darling replaced William Kizito Luwagga in the 66th minute, playing in wider positions as an inverted winger.

The sensational forward who plies his trade at KCCA FC expressed his delight for making his debut indicating it was a dream come true.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Okello indicated making his debut for the senior national team was a dream come true

‘I’m happy as a player to make my debut with the senior national team. It was important that the team got maximum points, everyone worked hard to make sure we got three points,’ he said before adding ‘I know this is just a start for me but I believe this motivates me to work harder and keep going.’

Okello thanked his teammates for the warm reception and the coaches for the trust and belief.

‘I thank my fellow players for the good reception they gave me and the coaches for the trust and giving me the opportunity.’

Asked about the instructions coach McKinstry gave him before he came on, Okello told this website that the gaffer told him to and enjoy.

“He (McKinstry) told me to and enjoy, do my best as I play always and that I should not have to be under pressure despite this being my debut.’

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Okello believes plying for the senior national team will motivate him to work harder

Okello has had steady progress in his career since rising to the scene in 2017 when he made his debut at KCCA FC. He has since been a key player for the Lugogo based side and has gone on to feature for the national underage teams (U20 and U23).

Uganda defeated Malawi 2-0 with Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Fahad Aziz Bayo scoring a goal each to top group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on 4 points the same as Burkina Faso.