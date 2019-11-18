If the laid plans and discussions progress as anticipated, former Uganda Cranes international Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja could either be unveiled as head coach for Uganda’s moneybags Wakiso Giants or Rwanda top tier side AS Kigali.

The two clubs have reportedly picked strong interest in securing the services of Mayanja as head coach.

The CAF “A” licenced tactician is currently unemployed after parting ways with Tanzania premier league outfit, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) a couple of weeks ago.

When approached for a comment, Mayanja was vacillating and indeed is awaiting the best offer on the table.

“The best football coaches are like great players. The market value never falls. We shall safely cross the river when we reach the bridge” Mayanja replied.

Mia-Mia has coached a number of clubs as Lyantonde (URA), Kiyovu, Bunamwaya (Vipers), KCC, Kololo SS, Kagera, Coastal Union, Simba (Tanzania) and was also the Uganda Cranes assistant coach for over six years.

Besides playing for the Uganda national team (Uganda Cranes) for a long time, he also featured at KCCA and played professionally in Egypt at Al Masry and Tunisia’s Esperance De Tunis.

Of late, he has been also linked for a return to Kyetume, a club that he guided from the FUFA Big League last season.

To this effect, Mayanja denies returning to Kyetume FC as head coach, but insists as area club, he is being yearned for technical advise where it necessitates.

The job at Wakiso Giants has been vacant since the sacking of Kefa Kisala as head coach.

Since Kisala’s departure, Steven Bengo has been serving in interim capacity.