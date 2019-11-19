CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup

Group B

Kenya vs Djibouti – 2PM

Uganda vs Ethiopia – 4PM

Chamazi Stadium

Uganda Women’s national football team returns to action on Tuesday evening against Ethiopia seeking to seal qualification to the semi-finals at the ongoing CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup.

The Crested Cranes had a flying start to the tournament obliterating minnows Djibouti 13-0 on Sunday and they will come into Tuesday’s clash against Ethiopia in buoyant mode.

Head coach Farida Bulega indicates the team is in good shape, optimistic ahead of their second group game but insists they will not be carried away by the result against Djibouti.

‘The players are in good shape and we are ready to face Ethiopia. We go into the game hoping for a positive outcome and that is our target but we know Ethiopia is equally a good team and I think it will be a tough game.’ She said.

‘We do not want to get carried away by the result from our first game, that is behind us for now and all the focus is to make sure we play well and win against Ethiopia.’

The Crested Cranes will be seeking for revenge against a team that eliminated them from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in April this year.

Last year in Rwanda, Uganda won 2-1 against Ethiopia in the regional championship and the Crested Cranes will hope for the same result.

Bulega is expected to ring a few changes in the team that played against Djibouti with Grace Aluka starting in the left back position ahead of Asia Nakibuuka.

Shamira Nalugya could also start in the midfield alongside Reticia Nabbosa and Hasifa Nassuna.

Juliet Nalukenge who scored five goals against Djibouti is expected to lead the attacking line, getting support from Fazila Ikwaput and Fauzia Najjemba.

The other group B game will be between Kenya’s Harambe Starlets and Djibouti. The former won their first game 2-0 against Ethiopia.

Crested Cranes Probable Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Shamira Nalugya, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba