Kenya played to a 1-1 draw at home against Togo and missed an opportunity to move top of group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Johanna Omollo gave the Harambee Stars a lead in the first half before they were pegged back by Hakim Ouro-Sama’s headed effort after the break.

In the same group, lowly ranked Comoros continued their decent start to the campaign with a goalless draw at home to giants Egypt.

They now lead the group on four points while Kenya and Egypt are on two and Togo on one after two match days.

There were draws in Gambia as The Gambia played to a 2-2 draw with DR Congo in group D, Cape Verde and Mozambique also posted the same result in group F while Algeria won 1-0 away in Botswana.

Ghana were the other winners on Monday edging Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 in group C.

Action continues on Tuesday with several fixtures on card including Burundi at home to Morocco and Tanzania away to Libya.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations results:

Monday:

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana (Group C)

Ghana (Group C) The Gambia 2-2 DR Congo (Group D)

DR Congo (Group D) Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique (Group F)

Mozambique (Group F) Comoros 0-0 Egypt (Group G)

Egypt (Group G) Kenya 1-1 Togo (Group G)

Togo (Group G) Botswana 0-1 Algeria (Group H)

Sunday: