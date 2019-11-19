Tuesday November 19, 2019

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Proline have not lost a game in the last three outings despite winning just once but will be in confident moods when they host Maroons.

The Lugogo showdown pits two sides that pride in playing free flowing football but points will matter most in this encounter.

Bottom of the table Proline picked a vital point away to Bul on Saturday and will want to build on that as they seek to finish the first round with a better points tally.

Equally, Maroons salvaged a draw at home to Wakiso Giants after going two goals down and Douglas Bamweyana is aware that a false start will not be tolerated at Proline.

“We give away cheap goals and that’s frustrating,” he said.

Sitting 7th on the 16-team table with 19 points, a win will see them exchange positions with sixth placed Wakiso Giants who have exhausted their first round games.

Steven Mukwala and Pius Obuya will be key for the visitors who have won their last two games against Proline.