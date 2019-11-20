KCCA FC manager Mike Hillary Mutebi still has the belief that Nigerian forward John Ogbuono Odumegwu will deliver despite struggling.

The Nigerian striker has failed to make any real impact since arriving at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo at the start of the season, scoring just one goal in the eight games played so far.

Mutebi believes Odumegwu will deliver but still needs time to fit in the KCCA FC system.

‘He (Odumegwu) is a good player who still needs time to adapt to our approach. I still have the confidence that he will be an important player.’ Said Mutebi

The 8 games Odumegwu has played at KCCA FC

Tooro United FC – Started

Bright Stars FC – Started

BUL FC – Came on

Maroons FC- Came on

Police FC – Started

Express FC –Came on

Vipers SC- Came on

URA FC – Started

The coach further insinuated that he did not bring Odumegwu to solve KCCA FC scoring problems.

‘We did not bring him to solve our scoring problems immediately. He is still adapting to our system. But we still have the confidence in him and he will need time.’ KCCA FC has struggled to find a perfect replacement for Patrick Kaddu who left for Moroccan outfit RS