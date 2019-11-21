Busoga United Football Club Chief Executive Officer Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa is destined for departure from the club, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

Although he still has another two year period to complete the current employment contract, Takoowa could throw in the towel as he seeks for greener pastures.

“Basing on the current waves within the Busoga United club administrative hierarchy, the CEO could leave his job any time soon.” a highly placed source confirmed to Kawowo Sports on Thursday, politely requesting for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter at hand.

Takoowa had joined the club early 2019 and penned a three year deal until 2021.

He replaced former CEO Michael Mukembo who has since served as the deputy CEO at the same club.

When approached for a comment, Takoowa, a former FUFA marketing and events manager laughed off the allegations.

“Of course, that is a rumour generated by people with selfish motives. I am still in service at the club and I signed a three year deal with Busoga United Football Club. So far, It has been one year down the road and I am not complaining. Work has progressed well since I took over and I am well paid” Takoowa clarified.

Takoowa shockingly quit the well paying FUFA marketing and events manager job, a position he held for four years between 2014 to 2018.

He thus joined Busoga United FC, then called Kirinya – Jinja SS after signing a three year deal.

Takoowa was pertinent in the re-branding strategy at the club to change face from Kirinya-Jinja SS to Busoga United as a way of luring as many fans from the soccer mad Busoga sub-region, a key pillar of the wider catchment area in the Eastern region.

His tenure so far witnessed a drastic rise of the club’s following on the social media platforms (facebook, twitter and club website) and transforming such fans to the actual stadium.

The Major Twist:

Ironically, although Takoowa has proved that he is still loyal to the club, Kawowo Sports has established that he is among the candidates for the vacant CEO slot at sworn bitter rivals, BUL Football Club.

Takoowa applied for the slot at BUL FC and this will never get down well to his bosses at Busoga United.

Other prominent applicants at BUL FC for the CEO post are Moses Tusiime, Pius Bamwange and the industrious Ivan Kakembo.

In case the news that Takoowa has departed Busoga United FC come to pass, a wide range of CEO’s including the deputy Mukembo are keen to take over the mantle.

Perhaps, divergent conspiracies point to Takoowa as the best replacement to take over at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) when Kakembo’s contract runs down on 1st December 2019.

For starters, Busoga United FC hosts their home games in the Uganda Premier League at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja Secondary School in Jinja district.