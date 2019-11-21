CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup

Group B

Ethiopia 2-0 Djibouti

Uganda 0-3 Kenya

Kenya secured top spot in group B at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup after overcoming rivals Uganda in the final group game played on Thursday.

The Harambe Starlets proved they were a better side than the Crested Cranes, winning the contest played at Chamazi Stadium 3-0.

Mercy Airo, Jerekeo Mwanalima and substitute Jentrix Shikangwa scored a goal for each to guide Kenya to victory and finish top in group B on 9 points.

Both Uganda and Kenya came into Thursday’s encounter with semi-finals berths already confirmed but there was a battle to determine who tops the group.

Crested Cranes coach Farida Bulega made just one change from the team that played against Djibouti and Ethiopia with Grace Aluka starting ahead of Zaina Namuleme.

Aluka started at the left-back position with utility player Asia Nakibuuka moving to the central midfield. However, Aluka had an awful start and was responsible for the second goal Uganda conceded. She was withdrawn in the 36th minute, paving way for Margaret Kunihira.

Kenya started the better side while Uganda failed to march the pace and it did not take long for them to concede.

As early as the 8th minute, a miscommunication between Uganda’s center-backs Shadia Nankya and Bridget Nabisaalu saw them collide in an attempt to head away the ball, only to play it in Mwanalima’s pass who found Aira on the right end and she did no mistake to slot home past goalkeeper Ruth Aturo.

A minute later, the Harambe Starlets nearly doubled with another attempt made at goal only for Aturo to come to Uganda’s rescue.

However, Kenya still remained dominant and it did not take too long for David Ouma’s charges to stretch the lead.

Uganda won a free kick near its penalty area in the 18th minute and Aluka’s attempt to make a quick reaction and start the ball to Nabisaalu instead saw her pass to Mwanalima who fired home past hapless Aturo.

Uganda eventually improved and tried to play especially in the second stanza but failed to find the breakthrough past a resilient Kenyan defence.

Uganda’s first realistic attempt at goal came in the 55th minute when Kunihira made a sole run before sending a ferocious strike outside the area but her effort sailed a few inches over the crossbar.

Fauzia Najjemba who was quite in the game nearly pulled one back for Uganda with a strike from about 30 yards but goalkeeper Andey Annedy made a fine save to deny her.

Bulega made more changes bringing on Harriet Nakkuba and Amina Nababi for Fazila Ikwaput and Reticia Nabbosa respectively.

With three miniutes of added time, Nabisaalu conceded a late penalty when she held the ball inside the forbidden area and substitute Jentrix Shikangwa converted to put to the last nail in Uganda’s coffin.

Uganda will now face hosts and defending champions Tanzania in the semi-finals while Kenya will take on Burundi.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabossa, Asia Nakibuuka, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba

Harambe Starlets Starting XI

Annedy Andey, Jereko Mwanalima, Nelly Sawe, Janet Bundi, Merci Airo, Dorcus Nixon, Sleril Andiba, Cynthia Mukungu, Vivian Makoha, Aquino Corazone