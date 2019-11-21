CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup

Group B

Uganda vs Kenya

Djibouti vs Ethiopia

Uganda and Kenya have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup but the encounter between the two is still important. The Crested Cranes and Harambe Starlets have had a perfect run so far, securing maximum points in the opening two games and scoring 14 goals each.

Thursday’s clash at Chamazi stadium therefore, will be a battle to determine which finishes top of group B.

Bearing in mind that hosts and defending champions Tanzania topped group A with 9 points, both Uganda and Kenya will want to avoid meeting them in the semi-finals.

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega is confident heading into the game against Kenya and hopes for the best result.

‘It is a game between two good teams, meaning we expect a tough challenge from what we have had in the last two teams. My players are ready and we want to carry on with the spirit and performance we have had so far. Kenya is a good team but we are optimistic for a positive result.’

Uganda won the last encounter against Kenya which came during the same tournament last year in Rwanda.

Bulega insists there is nothing to read from the past meetings because much has changed but indicates she will maintain the same approach they have had in the last two games.

‘I think the result we got against Kenya last year doesn’t matter for now. There is much that has changed between then and now but we will maintain our approach of playing well.’

In the last two games, Uganda has had the same starting line up with coach Bulega opting to play a 4-3-3 formation.

The attacking trio of Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, and Fazila Ikwaput has scored 10 0f the 14 goals the team has at the tournament.

Crested Cranes Probable XI

Ruth Aturo (GK and Cpt), Vioala Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Zaina Namuleme, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba