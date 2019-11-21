First CAF Safety and Security officers Training Workshop

  • Cairo, 3 – 5 December 2019
  • At Hilton Pyramids Golf, Dreamland El Wahat Road – 6th October, Cairo – Egypt

The Managing Director of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole; Jamil Bawalaggana Mpagi Sewanyana is among the three Ugandans invited for the first CAF Safety and security officers’ training workshop in Egypt.

The other two are; Humphrey Watenga Mandu and Abdul Lukooya Sekabira.

Mandu is the deputy chief executive officer at Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Sekabira is a FUFA Executive Committee member who also sits on the FUFA Security committee.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Sewanyana being appreciated by Kabaka Mutebi II moments after the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup final at Namboole Stadium

The workshop is also supported by FIFA as part of the FIFA Forward Program as a follow up session after CAF had also recently organized a CAF National Safety and Security Officers’ workshop.

There will be a practice session with a visit to a stadium to further reinforce the various learning outcomes that would have been delivered during the course of the workshop.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Hajji Abdul Lukooya Sekabira will be part of the Ugandan delegation for the workshop

The course facilitators will be Dr Christian Emeruwa, Michael Kuchenbecker as well as the CAF IT and marketing members.

The delegates are expected to arrive by 2nd December 2019.

This workshop shall take place at the Hilton Pyramids Golf hotel along Dreamland El Wahat Road in 6th October, Cairo – Egypt.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Humphrey Mandu Watenga will also attend the CAF safety and security officers’ training workshop in Cairo, Egypt

Topics:

Some of the topics of discussions will include; the concept of safety and security in Africa, roles and responsibilities of a CAF safety and security officer, introduction to CAF competitions and tournaments,  concept of accreditation and CAF zones, introduction of CAF safety and security regulations, CAF Reporting system, Relationship between safety and security officer and the national safety and security officers, FIFA Approach to safety and security, Concept of stewards, crowd management, venue operation centre, determining the maximum safe capacity of a stadium, CAF Media operations, CAF marketing activations as well as the evaluating safety and security management provision, practicum (stadium tour) and finally scenario session.

In total, 40 members from different countries have been invited.

The countries to be represented are; Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Cameroon, Cote D’ Ivoire, Egypt, Eswatini, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Switzerland, Togo, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

