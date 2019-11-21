Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango has been nominated amongst the 2019 CAF Best XI nominees.

The Ugandan number one and one of Africa’s best goalkeeper has had an outstanding year taking the Cranes back to Afcon with five clean sheet in the qualifiers and also helping South African Mamelodi Sundowns to win the PSL.

Onyango will have to battle it out with several goalkeepers including Afcon winner Rais M’bolhi and Ajax and Cameroon goalie Andre Onana among others.

From East Africa, Onyango is joined by Kenya Harambee Stars midfielder and captain Victor Wanyama who plies his trade with English side Tottenham Hotspur.

Algeria dominates the list of 55 players with 10 players, at least one in all departments.

The final team will be announced on the 7th of January 2020 at the CAF headquarters in Cairo at the annual awards ceremony.

Nominees in full:

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia, Yassine Bonnou, Mohamed El Shennawy, Sylvain, Gbohouo, Rais M’bolhi, Edouard Mendy, Richard Ofori, Andre Onana, Denis Onyango, Francis Uzoho.

Defenders: Youcef Atal, Serge Aurier, Mehdi Benatia, Ahmed El-Mohammadi, Lamine Gassama, Faouzi Ghoulam, Achraf Hakimi, Ahmed Hegazi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Luyindama, Issa Mandi, Joel Matip, Noussair Mazraoui, Yassine Meriah, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Anguissa, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Idrissa Gueye, Tarek Hamed, Alex Iwobi, Wahbi Khazri, Naby Keita, Franck Kessie, Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Victor Wanyama, Hakim Ziyech.

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jordan Ayew, Anis Badri, Cedric Bakambu, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Odion Ighalo, Sadio Mane, Moussa Marega, Mbaye Niang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Salah, Islam Slimani, Percy Tau and Wilfried Zaha.