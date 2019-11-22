The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the change of dates for the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship from January to April.

This was approved in a Caf Executive Committee (Exco) held on Thursday in Cairo and chaired by Caf boss Ahmad Ahmad.

The tournament to be held in Cameroon will be hosted between April 4th and 25th, 2020.

In other key decisions in regards to competitions, The CAF Super Cup between Esperance and Zamalek will take place on 14th February in Doha, Qatar.

And for the first time in 2021, three clubs from Africa will play in the FIFA Club World Cup – the first, second and third place winners of the Champions League 2020/2021

Summary of key decisions concerning competitions:

The recommendations concerning the location of the training sites and the hosting of the groups for the CHAN Cameroon 2020 were approved

The dates for the final phase of the CHAN Cameroon 2020 (4th – 25th April 2020) were approved

The Super Cup will take place on 14th February in Doha, Qatar

The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 representatives from Africa will be the first, second and third place winners of the Champions League 2020/2021

New formats for youth and women’s competitions based on 12 teams were approved

Concerning the Women’s CAN 2020, the opening a call to tender was approved

Due to metrological issues, the dates of the CAN 2021 will be decided jointly by CAF and the Host Country

The CAF administration will now decide the dates, times and venues of matches after analysis of the opinions of the teams concerned.