Uganda Premier League (Friday, November 22, 2019):

Maroons Vs Vipers

At Prisons Stadium, Luzira (4:00 PM)

Maroons and Vipers Sports Club will lock horns on Friday, November 22, 2019 as the respective side wind up the first round of the 2019 – 2020 season.

It is one game that both clubs eagerly look forward to as the first round climaxes for these two teams in the box.

Vipers are current table leaders with 33 points off 14 matches as Maroons is currently in 7th place with 19 points from the same number of points.

Coming to this very game, these two clubs lost in their immediate past encounter, albeit at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Vipers fell 1-0 to the reigning league champions KCCA and Maroons were humbled 3-2 by Proline.

Key talking points:

Steven Mukwala missing:

The league top scorer Steven Mukwala will miss the game because of loan clauses since he was loaned by Vipers to Maroons.

Mukwala has so far scored 10 league goals and he is one of the most talked about items.

In his absence, Fred Amaku, Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya, Rashid Agau and Solomon Walusimbi will be tasked to seek the goals at home in Luzira where they return after recovery of the playing surface following torrential rains.

The aforementioned trio will face a formidable defence that has Halid Lwaliwa, Bashir Wasswa and Geofrey Wasswa at the central defence.

Paul Willa is expected to be maintained at right back as Abdul Aziz Kayondo will as usual take the left back slot.

Bayo impact:

Vipers’ on-form striker Fahad Bayo, a recent scorer for Uganda Cranes in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers returns to the Vipers’ fold having missed the 1-0 loss away to KCCA.

Bayo is the club’s top scorer with 8 goals, two shy from Mukwala, the league current top scorer.

He is expected to line up alongside Dan Sserunkuma as they face the likes of Silvester Okello, Edward Kabona, Ceaser Olega and Martin Mpuuga in Maroons’ backline.

The biggest battle on the evening is envisaged in the midfield where Maroons is expected to assemble the ever improving Davis Mayanja and Felix Okot as the two holding midfielders to lock horns with Rahamat Ssenfuka, Siraje Ssentamu, Abraham Ndugwa, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Tito Okello and company.

Goalkeeping Department:

The two clubs are most likely to maintain their goalkeepers in between the goal posts.

Burundian Fabien Mutombora will start ahead of Derrick Ochan in the Vipers’ goal.

Despite conceding three goals against Proline, Maroons’ Hannington Ssebwalunyo will maintain his slot ahead of Emmanuel Akol.

Varying Tactics:

The respective technical benches are equipped with the expertise to approach this game.

Douglas Bamweyana at Maroons is a keen game reader and has often excelled at various occasions whenever he has faced the big-boys.

His opposite number, Edward Golola is quite experienced and well aware of the demands, pressure to deliver and never to drop any points at this stage.

Therefore from the respective starting line ups presented, the question will be on how to assemble, maintain the positional sense at all times, jealously protect the ball possession and efficient defending vis-a-vis attacking.