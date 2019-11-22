The 2019 national motocross championship is set for an exciting ending with riders taking on their last fight to secure titles in the respective classes.

The weekend race will take place at the Victoria race track on Sunday.

Four class races look set to go down to the wire to decide their season fate.

MX65 class will provide the tightest battle with only four points separating class leader Gift Sebuguzi and second placed Kreidah Nsubuga. Alon Orland could also join in the mix despite being 36 points behind the class leader.

In the MX50cc, William Blick will not have to strain much to secure the title with his comfortable lead of 54 points lead over Pascal Kasozi.

Ashiraf Mbabazi who has had a dominant season in the juniors class will have to fend off Jonathan Katende in the race for the MX50 juniors title.

In the MX125, Wazir Omar is expected to take it easy to secure the vital points that can hand him the class title. Omar is currently 52 points ahead of Fortune Sentamu.

Waleed Omar(MX85), Ismail Mukiibi(MX2), Maxime Van Pee(MX1) and Peter Pelser(Vets) are already champions in their respective classes.